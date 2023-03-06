Shares In Samsara Inc. (IOT) 63.84% Up, YTD

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.76B, closed the recent trade at $20.36 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 4.54% during that session. The IOT stock price is -1.82% off its 52-week high price of $20.73 and 58.64% above the 52-week low of $8.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Samsara Inc. (IOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Sporting 4.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the IOT stock price touched $20.36 or saw a rise of 1.78%. Year-to-date, Samsara Inc. shares have moved 63.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) have changed 37.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.1.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Samsara Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.38%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $191.98 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $201.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2023. Year-ago sales stood $142.65 million and $153.52 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.60% for the current quarter and 31.00% for the next.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.72% with a share float percentage of 69.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Samsara Inc. having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Catalyst Group Management, LLC with over 47.43 million shares worth more than $959.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC held 37.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.15 million and represent 7.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 2.43 million shares of worth $49.21 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $41.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.