SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $419.60M, closed the last trade at $2.77 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 9.92% during that session. The SLQT stock price is -17.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.25 and 81.59% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Sporting 9.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the SLQT stock price touched $2.77 or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, SelectQuote Inc. shares have moved 312.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have changed 226.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.61.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 149.55% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $259.91 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $195.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $275.11 million and $139.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.50% for the current quarter and 40.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -340.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.70%.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.27% with a share float percentage of 71.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SelectQuote Inc. having a total of 213 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.22 million shares worth more than $14.76 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 12.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brookside Equity Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 17.68 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.91 million and represent 10.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 4.32 million shares of worth $3.16 million while later fund manager owns 3.06 million shares of worth $2.06 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.