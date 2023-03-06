Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Gain 1.35%, Marking Win By Bears

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $152.92M, closed the recent trade at $1.01 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.35% during that session. The PRAX stock price is -1272.28% off its 52-week high price of $13.86 and 2.97% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.59 million shares.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Sporting 1.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the PRAX stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 70.03%. Year-to-date, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. shares have moved -57.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -70.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) have changed -78.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.15%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.30% and 44.70% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -18.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.60%.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.99% with a share float percentage of 96.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 4.89 million shares worth more than $4.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 9.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eventide Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.54 million and represent 6.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.71% shares in the company for having 2.47 million shares of worth $2.48 million while later fund manager owns 1.07 million shares of worth $1.08 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.