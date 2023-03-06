Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Has Risen 5.71%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.30M, closed the last trade at $1.11 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 5.71% during that session. The PSHG stock price is -6318.92% off its 52-week high price of $71.25 and 9.01% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 349.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Sporting 5.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the PSHG stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 61.72%. Year-to-date, Performance Shipping Inc. shares have moved -68.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -50.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) have changed -61.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $90.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $90.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -8008.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8008.11% from current levels.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.31% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.30%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -368.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 23 and May 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.41% with a share float percentage of 6.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Performance Shipping Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ with over 35882.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 25909.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.