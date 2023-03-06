Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Shares Are Down -6.51% YTD

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $356.09M, closed the recent trade at $2.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -13.87% during that session. The ORGO stock price is -265.08% off its 52-week high price of $9.20 and 12.7% above the 52-week low of $2.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 728.54K shares.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Sporting -13.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the ORGO stock price touched $2.52 or saw a rise of 13.99%. Year-to-date, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares have moved -6.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have changed -14.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.43.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -31.47% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $122.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $108.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $128.56 million and $98.12 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.80% for the current quarter and 11.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -83.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.41%.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.10% with a share float percentage of 87.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Organogenesis Holdings Inc. having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.54 million shares worth more than $34.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 8.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Soleus Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 6.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.02 million and represent 4.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.06% shares in the company for having 5.31 million shares of worth $14.28 million while later fund manager owns 1.88 million shares of worth $6.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.