ObsEva SA (OBSV) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 194.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.00M, closed the last trade at $0.23 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 116.98% during that session. The OBSV stock price is -830.43% off its 52-week high price of $2.14 and 65.22% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 million shares.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

Sporting 116.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the OBSV stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 19.72%. Year-to-date, ObsEva SA shares have moved 58.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 177.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have changed 8.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.3.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ObsEva SA shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.36%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.90% and 78.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -57.20%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.30% over the past 5 years.

OBSV Dividends

ObsEva SA is expected to release its next earnings report on March 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.04% with a share float percentage of 14.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ObsEva SA having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 4.75 million shares worth more than $0.67 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 4.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 4.59 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.65 million and represent 4.22% of shares outstanding.