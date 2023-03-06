Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Forecast To Fall -48.14% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.53M, closed the recent trade at $10.74 per share which meant it gained $1.16 on the day or 12.11% during that session. The MSGM stock price is -360.89% off its 52-week high price of $49.50 and 81.28% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.73.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) trade information

Sporting 12.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the MSGM stock price touched $10.74 or saw a rise of 10.2%. Year-to-date, Motorsport Games Inc. shares have moved 158.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) have changed -53.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 40280.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.25, which means that the shares’ value could drop -48.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 11.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.45% from the levels at last check today.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 45.61% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.13 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $8.22 million and $3.32 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -49.80% for the current quarter and -55.40% for the next.

MSGM Dividends

Motorsport Games Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.32% with a share float percentage of 2.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Motorsport Games Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EMC Capital Management with over 56433.0 shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, EMC Capital Management held 2.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P., with the holding of over 12217.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69636.0 and represent 0.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 6279.0 shares of worth $35790.0 while later fund manager owns 1876.0 shares of worth $9286.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.