Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)’s 1.07% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 8.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.40M, closed the recent trade at $0.25 per share which meant 1.07% during that session. The MOBQ stock price is -1000.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.75 and 12.0% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 247.87K shares.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Sporting 1.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the MOBQ stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 13.04%. Year-to-date, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. shares have moved -52.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) have changed -62.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.30 while the price target rests at a high of $5.30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2020.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2020.0% from the levels at last check today.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.39% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.70% over the past 5 years.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.68% with a share float percentage of 11.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobiquity Technologies Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 55606.0 shares worth more than $64502.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 1.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 23216.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26930.0 and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 8881.0 shares of worth $10301.0 while later fund manager owns 5950.0 shares of worth $5890.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.