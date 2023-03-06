Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.90M, closed the recent trade at $0.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.71% during that session. The MGAM stock price is -2628.95% off its 52-week high price of $20.74 and 19.74% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) trade information

Sporting -3.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the MGAM stock price touched $0.76 or saw a rise of 21.73%. Year-to-date, Mobile Global Esports Inc. shares have moved -8.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) have changed -78.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -97.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -97.37% from the levels at last check today.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.70% over the past 6 months.

MGAM Dividends

Mobile Global Esports Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.69% with a share float percentage of 14.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobile Global Esports Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.89 million shares worth more than $3.58 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 10.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 26538.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50422.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.