MMTec Inc. (MTC) Estimation And Forecast

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $178.00M, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -13.40% during that session. The MTC stock price is -358.01% off its 52-week high price of $8.29 and 66.3% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 901.10K shares.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Sporting -13.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the MTC stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 26.42%. Year-to-date, MMTec Inc. shares have moved 133.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 119.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) have changed 156.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 28980.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -5.73% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.80% over the past 5 years.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 22 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.86% with a share float percentage of 9.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MMTec Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayrton Capital LLC with over 91228.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Ayrton Capital LLC held 2.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 43552.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62714.0 and represent 1.39% of shares outstanding.