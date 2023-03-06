Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) investors to reap big returns again

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.90M, closed the last trade at $0.15 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 7.00% during that session. The KRBP stock price is -566.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.00 and 6.67% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 million shares.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Sporting 7.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the KRBP stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 38.47%. Year-to-date, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -17.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) have changed -21.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.51% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.00% for the industry.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.62% with a share float percentage of 16.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kiromic BioPharma Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $31030.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc held 0.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 40962.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11878.0 and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 36662.0 shares of worth $9444.0 while later fund manager owns 4285.0 shares of worth $1103.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.