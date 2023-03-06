Investors In Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Will Start Making Money Again

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $115.50M, closed the last trade at $3.08 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 7.69% during that session. The INZY stock price is -102.92% off its 52-week high price of $6.25 and 67.86% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Sporting 7.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the INZY stock price touched $3.08 or saw a rise of 5.23%. Year-to-date, Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares have moved 193.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) have changed 24.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1198.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -289.61% from current levels.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.75%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.80% and 43.70% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 0.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.40%.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.77% with a share float percentage of 88.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inozyme Pharma Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 3.66 million shares worth more than $9.8 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, with the holding of over 3.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.71 million and represent 8.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 0.84 million shares of worth $2.26 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $1.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.