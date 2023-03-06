Investors In Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Will Start Making Money Again

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 42.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $182.30M, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -4.49% during that session. The BBBY stock price is -1917.45% off its 52-week high price of $30.06 and 14.77% above the 52-week low of $1.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 60.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 62.39 million shares.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Sporting -4.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the BBBY stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 9.7%. Year-to-date, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares have moved -40.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have changed -47.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 54.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -84.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,094.90%, compared to 3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -120.70% and 47.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.4 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.05 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.05 billion and $1.46 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -31.70% for the current quarter and -28.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.80% over the past 5 years.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 11 and April 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.52% with a share float percentage of 42.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.49 million shares worth more than $69.95 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 9.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.97 million and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.84% shares in the company for having 5.68 million shares of worth $14.27 million while later fund manager owns 2.28 million shares of worth $13.92 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.