How Will Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) has seen 47.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.64M, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 11.26% during that session. The PBTS stock price is -1909.09% off its 52-week high price of $2.21 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.08. The 3-month trading volume is 15.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Sporting 11.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the PBTS stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 11.5%. Year-to-date, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares have moved 13.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) have changed 4.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6263.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6263.64% from current levels.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -91.83% over the past 6 months.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.62% with a share float percentage of 2.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $52582.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10276.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.