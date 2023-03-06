How Is Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 1.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.59M, closed the recent trade at $1.64 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 5.54% during that session. The CDTX stock price is -21.34% off its 52-week high price of $1.99 and 75.61% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 million shares.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) trade information

Sporting 5.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the CDTX stock price touched $1.64 or saw a rise of 17.59%. Year-to-date, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 117.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have changed 20.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 141.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.20%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.60% and 181.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.57 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.22 million and $7.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.30% for the current quarter and 849.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.60% over the past 5 years.

CDTX Dividends

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.90% with a share float percentage of 45.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cidara Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 6.86 million shares worth more than $4.31 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, BVF Inc. held 9.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.56 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.86 million and represent 6.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.51% shares in the company for having 1.8 million shares of worth $1.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.55 million shares of worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.