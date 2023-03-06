How Is Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ: BPTS) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.10M, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -6.48% during that session. The BPTS stock price is -510.91% off its 52-week high price of $3.36 and 36.36% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 762.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

Sporting -6.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the BPTS stock price touched $0.55 or saw a rise of 15.38%. Year-to-date, Biophytis S.A. shares have moved 39.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) have changed 34.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 91450.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 4.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.28 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2627.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -314.55% from current levels.

Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biophytis S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.08%, compared to 9.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.10% over the past 5 years.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.34% with a share float percentage of 0.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biophytis S.A. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 23514.0 shares worth more than $14063.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 16887.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10100.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.