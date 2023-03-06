How Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.(NYSE: APE) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) has seen 20.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.41B, closed the last trade at $1.82 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 8.98% during that session. The APE stock price is -476.92% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 64.29% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.80 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Sporting 8.98% in the green in last session when the APE stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 19.47%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have moved 29.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) have changed -28.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.86% over the past 6 months.

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.32% with a share float percentage of 17.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Maplelane Capital, LLC with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.54 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Maplelane Capital, LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Colorado Public Employees Retirement Assn (PERA), with the holding of over 66013.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.20% shares in the company for having 1.03 million shares of worth $1.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $0.84 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.