Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the last trade at $4.96 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 5.76% during that session. The OSCR stock price is -112.1% off its 52-week high price of $10.52 and 58.67% above the 52-week low of $2.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Sporting 5.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the OSCR stock price touched $4.96 or saw a rise of 11.74%. Year-to-date, Oscar Health Inc. shares have moved 101.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have changed 28.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.1.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oscar Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.26%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 108.30% and 52.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.18 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $972.76 million and $1.02 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.70% for the current quarter and 15.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 10.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 75.90%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.22% with a share float percentage of 79.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oscar Health Inc. having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alphabet Inc. with over 24.04 million shares worth more than $119.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Alphabet Inc. held 13.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Catalyst Group Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14.46 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.18 million and represent 8.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.20% shares in the company for having 11.14 million shares of worth $55.59 million while later fund manager owns 3.94 million shares of worth $19.64 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.