Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS): What Are The Positives?

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 4.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $166.29M, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.98% during that session. The GOSS stock price is -730.05% off its 52-week high price of $15.19 and 14.21% above the 52-week low of $1.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.18 million shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Sporting 3.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the GOSS stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 4.19%. Year-to-date, Gossamer Bio Inc. shares have moved -15.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have changed -35.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.89.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gossamer Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -86.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.14%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.20% and 22.40% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 12.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.20%.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 130.33% with a share float percentage of 136.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gossamer Bio Inc. having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 7.42 million shares worth more than $88.9 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 7.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.01 million and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Sh. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 28.08% shares in the company for having 26.53 million shares of worth $57.57 million while later fund manager owns 2.77 million shares of worth $6.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.