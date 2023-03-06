Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.30M, closed the recent trade at $0.30 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The FRGT stock price is -1100.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.60 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the FRGT stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 10.45%. Year-to-date, Freight Technologies Inc. shares have moved 31.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) have changed -36.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -566.67% from the levels at last check today.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.55% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.10% over the past 5 years.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.77% with a share float percentage of 7.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freight Technologies Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $54756.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 57848.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29508.0 and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.