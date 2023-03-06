FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.70M, closed the last trade at $0.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -7.93% during that session. The FOXO stock price is -1618.75% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 64.06% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 million shares.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Sporting -7.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the FOXO stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 23.21%. Year-to-date, FOXO Technologies Inc. shares have moved 68.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) have changed -40.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.66% over the past 6 months.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.79% with a share float percentage of 47.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FOXO Technologies Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meteora Capital, LLC with over 2.75 million shares worth more than $3.52 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Meteora Capital, LLC held 8.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cinctive Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 0.99 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 million and represent 3.01% of shares outstanding.