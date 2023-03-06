Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.50M, closed the recent trade at $2.56 per share which meant it lost -$1.25 on the day or -32.81% during that session. The EMBK stock price is -5150.0% off its 52-week high price of $134.40 and 21.09% above the 52-week low of $2.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 244.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.75.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) trade information

Sporting -32.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the EMBK stock price touched $2.56 or saw a rise of 40.88%. Year-to-date, Embark Technology Inc. shares have moved -22.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -37.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) have changed -55.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.19% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.82 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -485.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -361.72% from the levels at last check today.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Embark Technology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.02%, compared to 18.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.50% and -91.20% for the next quarter.

EMBK Dividends

Embark Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.26% with a share float percentage of 69.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Embark Technology Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Data Collective IV GP, LLC with over 3.19 million shares worth more than $23.67 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Data Collective IV GP, LLC held 16.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd., with the holding of over 2.66 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.74 million and represent 13.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $3.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.65 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.