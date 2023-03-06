Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 2.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $647.91M, closed the recent trade at $2.37 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 5.27% during that session. The DM stock price is -122.78% off its 52-week high price of $5.28 and 52.32% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.28 million shares.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Sporting 5.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the DM stock price touched $2.37 or saw a rise of 1.25%. Year-to-date, Desktop Metal Inc. shares have moved 74.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 60.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) have changed 6.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 68.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 20.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -110.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.16% from the levels at last check today.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Desktop Metal Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.84%, compared to 37.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 42.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 87.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $54.38 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $56.68 million and $43.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.10% for the current quarter and 4.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -155.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.00%.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.05% with a share float percentage of 54.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Desktop Metal Inc. having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.67 million shares worth more than $56.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.29 million and represent 6.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.10% shares in the company for having 6.68 million shares of worth $17.3 million while later fund manager owns 6.23 million shares of worth $8.47 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.