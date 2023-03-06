Could Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 5.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.30M, closed the recent trade at $1.10 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 9.56% during that session. The SECO stock price is -527.27% off its 52-week high price of $6.90 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 million shares.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Sporting 9.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the SECO stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 49.31%. Year-to-date, Secoo Holding Limited shares have moved -41.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -49.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) have changed -35.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 6220.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.86% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $241.41 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $273.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2019. Year-ago sales stood $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.30% for the current quarter and 17.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.50% over the past 5 years.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.93% with a share float percentage of 16.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Secoo Holding Limited having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC with over 5.45 million shares worth more than $10.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC held 9.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 million and represent 0.70% of shares outstanding.