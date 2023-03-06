Could ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $255.90M, closed the last trade at $1.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -7.19% during that session. The GWH stock price is -305.16% off its 52-week high price of $6.28 and -0.65% below the 52-week low of $1.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Sporting -7.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the GWH stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 16.22%. Year-to-date, ESS Tech Inc. shares have moved -36.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) have changed -33.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.80 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -609.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.13% from current levels.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ESS Tech Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -49.15%, compared to -1.30% for the industry.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.49% with a share float percentage of 67.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ESS Tech Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 35.95 million shares worth more than $147.05 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Softbank Group Corporation held 23.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.92 million and represent 3.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 4.3 million shares of worth $10.46 million while later fund manager owns 1.84 million shares of worth $4.46 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.