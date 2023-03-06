Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16B, closed the last trade at $12.90 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 3.04% during that session. The CENX stock price is -135.35% off its 52-week high price of $30.36 and 59.15% above the 52-week low of $5.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Sporting 3.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the CENX stock price touched $12.90 or saw a rise of 0.54%. Year-to-date, Century Aluminum Company shares have moved 57.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) have changed 13.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.14.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Century Aluminum Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 67.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 280.77%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -488.20% and -132.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $539.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $512 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $659.1 million and $753.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.10% for the current quarter and -32.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.20% over the past 5 years.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.56% with a share float percentage of 102.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Century Aluminum Company having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.48 million shares worth more than $50.04 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 10.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 8.27 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.66 million and represent 9.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.93% shares in the company for having 4.5 million shares of worth $36.8 million while later fund manager owns 3.81 million shares of worth $31.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.18% of company’s outstanding stock.