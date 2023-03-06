CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Gain 4.42%, Marking Win By Bears

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 10.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.20B, closed the last trade at $5.67 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 4.42% during that session. The CX stock price is 0.18% off its 52-week high price of $5.66 and 43.56% above the 52-week low of $3.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.78 million shares.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Sporting 4.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the CX stock price touched $5.67 or saw a rise of 0.7%. Year-to-date, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares have moved 40.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have changed 2.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 51.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.44%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,300.00% and 1,000.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.89 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.91 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.62 billion and $3.77 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.60% for the current quarter and 3.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 155.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.60%.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.62% with a share float percentage of 28.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. having a total of 297 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 80.54 million shares worth more than $326.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 5.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 74.86 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $256.76 million and represent 5.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.61% shares in the company for having 52.27 million shares of worth $238.87 million while later fund manager owns 8.07 million shares of worth $27.69 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.