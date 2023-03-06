Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO): What Makes The Stock Good?

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.20M, closed the recent trade at $6.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -12.22% during that session. The CDIO stock price is -69.7% off its 52-week high price of $10.25 and 86.75% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Sporting -12.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the CDIO stock price touched $6.04 or saw a rise of 28.94%. Year-to-date, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. shares have moved 469.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 352.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) have changed 459.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 44450.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.40% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $500 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.50% with a share float percentage of 90.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Periscope Capital Inc. with over 0.56 million shares worth more than $5.6 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Periscope Capital Inc. held 5.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Saba Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 0.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.73 million and represent 4.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 39048.0 shares of worth $0.39 million while later fund manager owns 29228.0 shares of worth $0.29 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.