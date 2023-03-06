Can Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) has seen 0.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.91M, closed the recent trade at $1.68 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 10.24% during that session. The HYPR stock price is -144.05% off its 52-week high price of $4.10 and 59.52% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) trade information

Sporting 10.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the HYPR stock price touched $1.68 or saw a fall of -1.2%. Year-to-date, Hyperfine Inc. shares have moved 99.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) have changed 43.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -108.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.05% from the levels at last check today.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hyperfine Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.74%, compared to 5.30% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.25 million for the current quarter.

HYPR Dividends

Hyperfine Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.99% with a share float percentage of 31.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyperfine Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Healthcor Management LP with over 2.75 million shares worth more than $2.23 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Healthcor Management LP held 4.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO, with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.02 million and represent 4.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $0.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $0.19 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.