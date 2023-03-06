BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) has seen 3.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $194.80M, closed the last trade at $1.55 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 10.71% during that session. The BZFD stock price is -268.39% off its 52-week high price of $5.71 and 58.71% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.03 million shares.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Sporting 10.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the BZFD stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 5.49%. Year-to-date, BuzzFeed Inc. shares have moved 124.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) have changed -28.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BuzzFeed Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $131.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $145.72 million and $91.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.90% for the current quarter and -9.60% for the next.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.59% with a share float percentage of 59.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BuzzFeed Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 15.33 million shares worth more than $23.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 12.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., with the holding of over 7.86 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.27 million and represent 6.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 1.92 million shares of worth $3.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.8 million shares of worth $1.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.