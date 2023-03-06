Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) has seen 2.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.10M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.00% during that session. The BSFC stock price is -1570.59% off its 52-week high price of $2.84 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Sporting -5.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the BSFC stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 10.53%. Year-to-date, Blue Star Foods Corp. shares have moved -57.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) have changed -60.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 45770.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.13% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.52 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.63 million and $5.32 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 177.10% for the current quarter and 7.10% for the next.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 30 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.89% with a share float percentage of 12.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Star Foods Corp. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company.