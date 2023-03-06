BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -9.70% Stock Price Decline

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.30M, closed the last trade at $3.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -9.70% during that session. The BRTX stock price is -83.13% off its 52-week high price of $5.97 and 24.54% above the 52-week low of $2.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 594.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.43.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) trade information

Sporting -9.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the BRTX stock price touched $3.26 or saw a rise of 24.36%. Year-to-date, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. shares have moved 18.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) have changed 5.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 47690.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 6.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -360.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -84.05% from current levels.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.46% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 160.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10k for the current quarter.

BRTX Dividends

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.02% with a share float percentage of 26.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioRestorative Therapies Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.44 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ayrton Capital LLC, with the holding of over 61418.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 7.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 13.88% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.39 million while later fund manager owns 14000.0 shares of worth $45220.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.