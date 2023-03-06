Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) swung 0.21%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) has seen 33.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.65B, closed the last trade at $4.68 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.21% during that session. The NU stock price is -81.2% off its 52-week high price of $8.48 and 30.34% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting 0.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the NU stock price touched $4.68 or saw a rise of 8.41%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 14.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) have changed -1.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 83.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -167.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.9% from current levels.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 175.00%, compared to 17.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 171.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.47 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.51 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $635.9 million and $877.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 131.50% for the current quarter and 71.70% for the next.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.06% with a share float percentage of 73.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nu Holdings Ltd. having a total of 330 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with over 546.38 million shares worth more than $2.4 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. held 15.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Galileo (PTC) Ltd, with the holding of over 415.54 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.83 billion and represent 12.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.28% shares in the company for having 44.37 million shares of worth $197.46 million while later fund manager owns 40.74 million shares of worth $203.71 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.