Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Shares Have Inclined 34.04% Year To Date

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 53.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $541.79M, closed the last trade at $3.82 per share which meant it gained $0.93 on the day or 32.18% during that session. The ARDX stock price is 10.21% off its 52-week high price of $3.43 and 87.17% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.68 million shares.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Sporting 32.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the ARDX stock price touched $3.82 or saw a rise of 4.02%. Year-to-date, Ardelyx Inc. shares have moved 34.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have changed 26.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -161.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.47% from current levels.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ardelyx Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 313.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.52%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 38.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 238.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.17 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.03 million and $468k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2,151.70% for the current quarter and 1,165.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 2.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.40% with a share float percentage of 43.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ardelyx Inc. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deep Track Capital, LP with over 14.86 million shares worth more than $17.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Deep Track Capital, LP held 7.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 8.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.82 million and represent 4.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.96% shares in the company for having 3.89 million shares of worth $4.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.94 million shares of worth $8.38 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.