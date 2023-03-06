Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $293.62M, closed the last trade at $4.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.80% during that session. The ARBE stock price is -99.78% off its 52-week high price of $9.03 and 36.06% above the 52-week low of $2.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 971.37K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) trade information

Sporting -2.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the ARBE stock price touched $4.52 or saw a rise of 39.33%. Year-to-date, Arbe Robotics Ltd. shares have moved 32.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) have changed 25.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -99.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -54.87% from current levels.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arbe Robotics Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.21%, compared to 17.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.10% and -8.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 135.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.95 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $520k and $876k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 275.00% for the current quarter and 228.80% for the next.

ARBE Dividends

Arbe Robotics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.95% with a share float percentage of 48.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arbe Robotics Ltd. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse AG with over 1.97 million shares worth more than $11.84 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Credit Suisse AG held 3.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Y.D. More Investments Ltd, with the holding of over 1.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.35 million and represent 2.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 35746.0 shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 32947.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.