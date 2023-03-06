Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Shares Lost -$0.37 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) has seen 6.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $262.60M, closed the last trade at $6.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -5.44% during that session. The AMAM stock price is -14.93% off its 52-week high price of $7.39 and 94.09% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) trade information

Sporting -5.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the AMAM stock price touched $6.43 or saw a rise of 13.69%. Year-to-date, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares have moved 183.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) have changed 242.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.69% from current levels.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 289.70% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.95 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -301.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.70%.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.69% with a share float percentage of 68.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambrx Biopharma Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.59 million shares worth more than $3.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 9.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.85 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.08 million and represent 7.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 1.36 million shares of worth $0.67 million while later fund manager owns 1.27 million shares of worth $1.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.28% of company’s outstanding stock.