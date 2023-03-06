Alight Inc. (ALIT) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) has seen 11.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.33B, closed the last trade at $9.99 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 4.39% during that session. The ALIT stock price is -6.21% off its 52-week high price of $10.61 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $6.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alight Inc. (ALIT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Sporting 4.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the ALIT stock price touched $9.99 or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, Alight Inc. shares have moved 19.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) have changed 4.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.13% from current levels.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alight Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.28%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.80% and 8.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $917.76 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $784.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $864 million and $725 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.20% for the current quarter and 8.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 0.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.72%.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.64% with a share float percentage of 99.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alight Inc. having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FPR Partners, LLC with over 31.04 million shares worth more than $227.55 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FPR Partners, LLC held 68.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is New Mountain Capital, L.L.C., with the holding of over 30.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $222.3 million and represent 66.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 25.37% shares in the company for having 11.55 million shares of worth $96.55 million while later fund manager owns 8.42 million shares of worth $61.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 18.50% of company’s outstanding stock.