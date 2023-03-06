AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.40M, closed the recent trade at $1.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -12.51% during that session. The AWIN stock price is -1614.29% off its 52-week high price of $18.00 and 0.95% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

Sporting -12.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the AWIN stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 38.24%. Year-to-date, AERWINS Technologies Inc. shares have moved -89.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -38.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) have changed -93.33%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -89.60% over the past 6 months.

AWIN Dividends

AERWINS Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.74% with a share float percentage of 93.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AERWINS Technologies Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 1.02 million shares worth more than $10.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 8.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Saba Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 0.82 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.33 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $2.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $1.22 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.