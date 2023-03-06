A Detailed Analysis Of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) has seen 15.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $400.90M, closed the last trade at $3.18 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 11.97% during that session. The BBAI stock price is -406.92% off its 52-week high price of $16.12 and 81.76% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Sporting 11.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the BBAI stock price touched $3.18 or saw a rise of 8.62%. Year-to-date, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares have moved 372.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) have changed -7.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -57.23% from current levels.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 106.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.96 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $33.48 million and $36.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.40% for the current quarter and 8.20% for the next.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 97.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.11% with a share float percentage of 97.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynrock Lake LP with over 1.43 million shares worth more than $2.24 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Lynrock Lake LP held 1.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 94285.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.