Will PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares were 8.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $95.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.07% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the PDD share is $106.38, that puts it down -11.17 from that peak though still a striking 75.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.21. The company’s market capitalization is $124.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.66 million shares over the past three months.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PDD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 52 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 8 suggest Overweight, and 42 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.2.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) registered a -0.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.07% in intraday trading to $95.69 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.30%, and it has moved by -7.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.21%. The short interest in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 29.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $765.59, which implies an increase of 87.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $540.02 and $986.78 respectively. As a result, PDD is trading at a discount of -931.23% off the target high and -464.34% off the low.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PDD Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) shares have gone up 34.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 162.00% against 15.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.40% this quarter and then jump 54.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.01 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.79 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.78 billion and $3.31 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 58.80% and then jump by 44.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 83.30%. While earnings are projected to return 190.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 66.83% per annum.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

PDD Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.69%, with the float percentage being 26.74%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 763 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 28.63 million shares (or 2.26% of all shares), a total value of $2.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.31 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 6.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $509.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.12 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $280.66 million.