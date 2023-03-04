We Just Learned Something New About Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) This Week With Its 5.47% Gain

During the last session, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s traded shares were 16.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.18% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the PINS share is $29.17, that puts it down -10.49 from that peak though still a striking 38.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.14. The company’s market capitalization is $18.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.21 million shares over the past three months.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) registered a 4.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.18% in intraday trading to $26.40 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.47%, and it has moved by -1.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.42%. The short interest in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is 31.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pinterest Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares have gone up 14.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.97% against 13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -90.00% this quarter and then jump 27.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $594.15 million as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $707.82 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $574.88 million and $665.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.40% and then jump by 6.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.10%. While earnings are projected to return -128.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 19.40% per annum.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Pinterest Inc. insiders own 0.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.35%, with the float percentage being 88.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 940 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 52.93 million shares (or 8.90% of all shares), a total value of $1.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $715.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oakmark Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $405.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.75 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $320.38 million.