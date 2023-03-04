We Just Learned Something New About Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) This Week With Its 0.89% Gain

During the last session, Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)’s traded shares were 2.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.03% or $1.2. The 52-week high for the OLN share is $67.25, that puts it down -11.71 from that peak though still a striking 31.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.33. The company’s market capitalization is $8.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) trade information

Olin Corporation (OLN) registered a 2.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.03% in intraday trading to $60.20 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.89%, and it has moved by -5.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.35%. The short interest in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is 2.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

Olin Corporation (OLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olin Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olin Corporation (OLN) shares have gone up 10.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.14% against -8.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -46.80% this quarter and then drop -47.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.06 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.19 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.46 billion and $2.62 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.50% and then drop by -16.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 68.30%. While earnings are projected to return 12.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.47% per annum.

OLN Dividends

Olin Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Olin Corporation is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)’s Major holders

Olin Corporation insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.71%, with the float percentage being 93.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 598 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.11 million shares (or 11.04% of all shares), a total value of $648.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.96 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $641.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olin Corporation (OLN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $176.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.93 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $208.16 million.