The Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Stock Jumped 27.17% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s traded shares were 3.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $155.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.71% or $2.61. The 52-week high for the SRPT share is $153.91, that puts it up 1.09 from that peak though still a striking 60.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.28. The company’s market capitalization is $13.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SRPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.35.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) trade information

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) registered a 1.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.71% in intraday trading to $155.61 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.45%, and it has moved by 27.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.59%. The short interest in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is 6.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $169.58, which implies an increase of 8.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $125.00 and $226.00 respectively. As a result, SRPT is trading at a discount of -45.23% off the target high and 19.67% off the low.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) shares have gone up 42.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.02% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.90% this quarter and then drop -23.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $248.35 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $245.56 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $201.46 million and $210.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.30% and then jump by 16.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.30%. While earnings are projected to return 27.50% in 2023.

SRPT Dividends

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s Major holders

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.52%, with the float percentage being 93.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 552 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.09 million shares (or 9.21% of all shares), a total value of $893.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.48 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 7.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $716.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $273.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.27 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $259.24 million.