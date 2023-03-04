The Future Belongs To Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.63% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the TVTX share is $30.35, that puts it down -34.0 from that peak though still a striking 21.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. TVTX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.25.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) registered a 2.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.63% in intraday trading to $22.65 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.57%, and it has moved by 2.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.28%. The short interest in Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) is 7.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.62, which implies an increase of 36.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, TVTX is trading at a discount of -129.58% off the target high and 24.94% off the low.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Travere Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) shares have gone down -15.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.52% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.20% this quarter and then drop -5.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.54 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.47 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.49 million and $54.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.20% and then jump by 4.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.60%. While earnings are projected to return -45.10% in 2023.

TVTX Dividends

Travere Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s Major holders

Travere Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.94%, with the float percentage being 115.84%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 241 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.41 million shares (or 9.90% of all shares), a total value of $145.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.09 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $115.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.91 million, or about 4.53% of the stock, which is worth about $65.9 million.