The $9.89 Value Of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s traded shares were 2.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.89% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the PUMP share is $16.92, that puts it down -71.08 from that peak though still a striking 26.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 million shares over the past three months.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PUMP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) registered a 3.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.89% in intraday trading to $9.89 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.55%, and it has moved by 1.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.16%. The short interest in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is 3.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.83, which implies an increase of 28.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, PUMP is trading at a discount of -92.11% off the target high and -1.11% off the low.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProPetro Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares have gone up 7.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10,750.00% against 49.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 265.00% this quarter and then jump 327.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $347.87 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $391.18 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $246.07 million and $282.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.40% and then jump by 38.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.30%. While earnings are projected to return 103.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -10.90% per annum.

PUMP Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

ProPetro Holding Corp. insiders own 15.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.10%, with the float percentage being 107.91%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 17.85 million shares (or 15.58% of all shares), a total value of $143.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.03 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $88.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.9 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $30.03 million.