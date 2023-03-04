The $21.93 Is The Price At Which The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s traded shares were 3.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.23% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the WEN share is $23.78, that puts it down -8.44 from that peak though still a striking 28.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.77. The company’s market capitalization is $4.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 million shares over the past three months.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. WEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) trade information

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) registered a -2.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.23% in intraday trading to $21.93 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.53%, and it has moved by -1.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.31%. The short interest in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is 4.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.89, which implies an increase of 11.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, WEN is trading at a discount of -32.24% off the target high and 8.8% off the low.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Wendy’s Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Wendy’s Company (WEN) shares have gone up 14.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.95% against 13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 17.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $533.79 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $512.5 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $473.2 million and $488.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.80% and then jump by 4.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.90%. While earnings are projected to return 72.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.27% per annum.

WEN Dividends

The Wendy’s Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Wendy’s Company is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Major holders

The Wendy’s Company insiders own 8.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.75%, with the float percentage being 80.75%. Trian Fund Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 434 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 25.33 million shares (or 11.89% of all shares), a total value of $473.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $329.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) shares are MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund owns about 5.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $102.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.26 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $119.05 million.