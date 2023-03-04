Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Has Gained 36.12% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.44. The 52-week high for the ANY share is $2.84, that puts it down -647.37 from that peak though still a striking 39.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $26.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ANY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) registered a -1.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.00% in intraday trading to $0.38 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.57%, and it has moved by -1.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.62%. The short interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is 1.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 96.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ANY is trading at a discount of -2531.58% off the target high and -2531.58% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 70.90%. While earnings are projected to return 41.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Sphere 3D Corp. insiders own 4.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.38%, with the float percentage being 1.44%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $76777.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $71250.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 22706.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8514.0 market value.