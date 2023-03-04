Should IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) Revive After A -13.53% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s traded shares were 2.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.94% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the ISEE share is $26.35, that puts it down -13.53 from that peak though still a striking 61.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.85. The company’s market capitalization is $3.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 million shares over the past three months.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ISEE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) trade information

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) registered a -1.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.94% in intraday trading to $23.21 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.07%, and it has moved by -2.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.25%. The short interest in IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) is 10.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.64, which implies an increase of 26.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, ISEE is trading at a discount of -85.26% off the target high and 18.14% off the low.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IVERIC bio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) shares have gone up 135.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.27% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.00% this quarter and then drop -34.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.10%. While earnings are projected to return 1.40% in 2023.

ISEE Dividends

IVERIC bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s Major holders

IVERIC bio Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.27%, with the float percentage being 97.63%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 311 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.13 million shares (or 6.73% of all shares), a total value of $145.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.0 million shares, is of Deep Track Capital, LP’s that is approximately 5.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $125.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.48 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $62.42 million.