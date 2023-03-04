Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) Fall -26.15% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s traded shares were 6.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.15% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the SABR share is $11.77, that puts it down -121.66 from that peak though still a striking 16.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.46. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.80 million shares over the past three months.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sabre Corporation (SABR) registered a 8.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.15% in intraday trading to $5.31 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.51%, and it has moved by -24.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.11%. The short interest in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is 36.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.94, which implies an increase of 40.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, SABR is trading at a discount of -201.32% off the target high and -12.99% off the low.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sabre Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sabre Corporation (SABR) shares have gone down -26.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.20% this quarter and then jump 58.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $665.69 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $774.87 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $500.64 million and $584.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.00% and then jump by 32.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.20%. While earnings are projected to return 52.70% in 2023.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Sabre Corporation insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.84%, with the float percentage being 105.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 434 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 39.67 million shares (or 12.08% of all shares), a total value of $204.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $166.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sabre Corporation (SABR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 24.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $150.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.91 million, or about 3.02% of the stock, which is worth about $51.04 million.