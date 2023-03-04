Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Is Decrease -52.71%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s traded shares were 3.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.24% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the PSNY share is $13.36, that puts it down -155.45 from that peak though still a striking 23.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.00. The company’s market capitalization is $11.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.24 million shares over the past three months.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) registered a -2.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.24% in intraday trading to $5.23 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.52%, and it has moved by -8.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.71%. The short interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is 8.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.89 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -107.80% in 2023.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC insiders own 51.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.36%, with the float percentage being 13.09%. AMF Tjanstepension AB is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.4 million shares (or 0.94% of all shares), a total value of $23.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.35 million shares, is of Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a.’s that is approximately 0.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $22.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $9.05 million.